ANF making efforts to clear society of menace of drugs: DG

Staff Reporter

Director General (DG) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan, Maj Gen Muhammad Arif Malik has said that anti-drugs efforts were underway at all fronts and ANF is striving hard to make the society drugs free.

He was addressing at prize distribution ceremony of posters competition after inaugurating the exhibition at ANF Headquarters. The competition was arranged by Anti-Narcotics Force, Pakistan in collaboration with Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) in connection with International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking here on Wednesday.

Maj Gen Muhammad Arif Malik said that ANF Force was not only curbing the drug abuse but also creating awareness among the people. He said that people should participate in anti-drugs campaign as national obligation.

Director DDR ANF Muhammad Riaz Soomro said that the competition was arranged with title of ‘Nashey se Inkar – Zindgi se Pyar’ in which 200 students from different universities and colleges participated and painted their ideas on canvas against drug addiction. He thanked RAC for cooperating with ANF for awareness campaign.

Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that it was the best practice to create awareness among younger generation. He said that it was a noble cause in which every Pakistani must participate.

Senior painters Shahzad Hamid, Shafiq ur Rehman and Ahtsham ul Haq Shami adjudged the competition. Noor ul Huda from Fatima Jinnah Women University secured first, Sadaf Akram from NCA got second, Zain ul Abideen from Peace College Mansehara bagged third and Muhammad Talal from NCA obtained fourth prize.