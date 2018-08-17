ANF launches tree plantation campaign across country

RAWALPINDI : Anti-Narcotics Force Pakistan Started “Manshiyat Say Pak Sarsabz-o-Shadab Pakistan” in continuation of National Tree Plantation Campaign.

ANF is planting 5000 trees all over the country to keep the clean and healthy environment. The Director General Anti-Narcotics Force Major General Musarrat Nawaz Malik HI(M) initiated nationwide plantation drive by planting first tree at Headquarters ANF, Rawalpindi.

Director General ANF said the plantation drive was the need of the hour as Pakistan among the top 10 countries which were badly affected by climate change patterns.

He further said ANF is striving for its level best to make our country green and will plant 1 Lac trees to add on in the National Tree Plantation drive, “Sarsabz-o-Shadab Pakistan”, which aims to plant 10 million trees during the current monsoon season. Earlier, the World Wildlife Fun

