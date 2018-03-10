ANF Force Commanders conference reviews counter-narcotics measures

Rawalpindi

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan here on Friday organized a Force Commanders Conference at ANF Headquarters to review counter-narcotics measures. The conference was chaired by Director General (DG) ANF Maj. Gen. Musarrat Nawaz Malik and attended by Force Commanders of all ANF Regional Directorates and ANF Senior Staff Officers.

The DG expressed satisfaction on the overall organizational performance of the Force. The progress on counter-narcotics operations, international commitments and drug abuse prevention and treatment programs was comprehensively reviewed during the conference.

Stringent measures were recommended to trace and bust the dark-nets involved in indoor and outdoor trafficking of Ecstasy Tablets and Amphetamine Type Stimulants (ATS).

In addition, aspects related to enforcement, intelligence, assets investigation, prosecution, mass awareness, finance, administration and infrastructure development were discussed while futuristic goals were also set with special focus on undertaking fresh initiatives and capacity building programs.—APP