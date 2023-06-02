ANF foils drug smuggling attempt at Lahore Airport

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) on Thursday foiled a drug smuggling bid, arrested an individual swallowed capsules filled with drugs from Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore.

According to the details, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and Airports Security Force (ASF) has launched a countrywide operation against drug trafficking.

The spokesman stated that, as many as four hashish-filled capsules have been recovered from the stomach of an accused at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.

In another operation, a suspect was arrested at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, who was trying to smuggle 1.24 kilogram of ice.

The arrested individual had concealed the smuggled ice in three jam bottles.