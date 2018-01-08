ANF endeavours to curb drug trafficking

Islamabad

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) had conducted 364 drug abuse prevention activities throughout the country during 2017 to aware the masses about hazards of drugs with special focus on educational institutions. These activities included seminars, lectures, awareness walks, sports events, tableau, essay competitions, free medical camps, advertisements in print & electronic material and distribution of informational material etc.

The statistics issued on Sunday showed that the other initiatives included publication of ANF public service message ‘Say No to Drugs’ on public sector advertisements published in newspapers, inscribing ANF awareness message on Gas consumer bills, inscribing ANF awareness message on inland postal envelopes issued by Pakistan Post, displaying ANF awareness message at Metro Bus Terminals in Lahore and Islamabad/Rawalpindi, inscription of ANF awareness message in NTC regulated telephone bills and printing ANF awareness message on passenger tickets, cargo receipts and publicity cards of Bilal Bus Travel Service.

In addition, Higher Education Commission (HEC) has been asked to issue instructions to all public.—APP