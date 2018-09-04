ANF continues operation against drugs peddlers, narcotics dens in KP

PESHAWAR : As per directives of Director General (DG) Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Major General Musarrat Nawaz Malik, the ANF’s operation against street drug peddlers and narcotics dens throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, entitled “Operation Nau Rooz” was underway since September 01, and it will continued till September 10, 2018.

DG ANF Major General Musarrat Nawaz Malik has directed to conducted the operation in view of the increasing trend of drug use among the youth in the country.

The main focus is being exerted on curbing the supply of drugs in educational institutions and there will also be a boost in already underway anti-drug operations.

In this connection, Regional Directorate KP has been directed to crackdown against the street drug peddlers and narcotics dens in their areas of jurisdiction.

The ANF has deployed special Surveillance Teams to surface drug gangs involved in drug supply at educational institutions and special drive to identify and arrest the elements involved in the drug supply to educational institutions is underway especially in KP.

To meet higher success in contribution of general public is deemed necessary for which ANF has provided public complaint number 1415 however general public can register their complaints and provide information regarding drug trafficking.

Share on: WhatsApp