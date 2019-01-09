ANF chief refutes Shehryar’s claim on drug use by students

Staff Reporter

Major General Arif Malik, Director General of Anti-narcotics force on Wednesday dismissed the claim by State Minister for Interior Shehryar Afridi that 75% of students in Islamabad’s educational institutions were drug addicts. Maj-Gen Malik said this while addressing a seminar here on Wednesday said that around five per cent students were reportedly taking drugs in the federal capital.

In response to the question about the state minister’s earlier claim that 75 per cent of girl students and 45% male students in the federal capital are drugs addicts, he remarked that the increase in the number of students consuming drugs had witnessed only a nominal increase.

No nexus had been traced between the illicit drug trade income and the terrorism either, the ANF DG added.

On the other hand, the Senate Committee on Government Assurances expressed concern over the use of drugs in educational institutions in a meeting earlier in the day. PTI’s Senator Fida Muhammad claimed that students use drugs more frequently during their examinations.

Meanwhile, Senator Krishna Kumari said that local people were involved in the supply of drugs to the educational institutions, which she added should be halted at the earliest. The Senate body also suggested to the Ministry of Education to conduct a survey in the capital’s institutions regarding the use of drugs by students.

Earlier, the Private School Association Network had slammed Afridi’s claim. PSAN President Afzal Babar had said that the survey quoted by the minister was based on a sample and that there was a difference in research-based reports. He called for setting up a private committee to probe the matter to ascertain real figures and to make the research public.

