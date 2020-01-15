ANF challenges Sanaullah’s bail in Top Court

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Wednesday petitioned the Supreme Court to set aside the Lahore High Court’s decision last month to grant PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah bail in a case regarding the illegal possession of drugs.

According to the ANF’s petition in the SC, the LHC’s decision to grant Sanaullah bail is contrary to the law. The ANF has asked the top court to repeal Sanaullah’s bail and for the PML-N lawmaker to be returned to the force’s custody.

On July 1, 2019, the former Punjab law minister was arrested by the ANF Lahore team while he was travelling from Faisalabad to Lahore near the Ravi Toll Plaza on motorway, claiming to have seized 15 kilogrammes heroin from his vehicle. A special team of the force had also arrested five others, including the driver and security guards of the PML-N leader.