ANF arrests peddler, absconder

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh on Tuesday arrested a peddler from Clifton area for supplying drugs in educational institutions and an absconder from Hyderabad.

An official told APP that ANF along with its intelligence conducted a joint raid in Clifton area and arrested Muhammad Kashif and recovered 610 grams of heroin from his possession.

The accused was involved in drugs supply in schools, colleges and varsities. In another action, ANF arrested an absconder offender Zabiullah wanted in a case. Further investigation was underway.—APP

