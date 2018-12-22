ANF arrests gang of ice suppliers

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Saturday claimed to have arrested a tree-member gang involved in peddling drugs, including ice, in educational institutions in the federal capital.

The ANF intelligence wing carried out a raid in sector G-9 and arrested three suspects, including a Quetta police official Amjad Khan.

One kilogramme of heroine and ice each and 18 kilogramme of hashish were recovered from their possession.

Ice (crystal methamphetamine), also known as crystal, crystal meth or d-meth, is a powder or crystals that are usually snorted, injected or smoked by drug addicts.

On Dec 18, the State Minister for Interior Shehryar Afridi had claimed about 75 per cent of female students and 45 male students are drug addicts in Islamabad.

A day earlier, the Senate committee on Interior sought a report from the Ministry of Interior on the reported consumption of drugs, including ice meth, by students in Islamabad.

According to details, the Senate committee deliberated on the issue of drug addiction, including consumption of ice meth/ crystal drug. It took notice of the minister’s statement and sought an explanation from the interior ministry in this regard.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp