Staff Reporter

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Rawalpindi arrested a notorious drug pusher and recovered 4 kg drugs, weapons from his possession in an Intelligence base operation here on Sun-

day.

According to spokesman, Muhammad Imran s/o Muhammad Ramzan resident of Dhakala PO Sagri Rwp, at Kalar Syeda Railway overhead bridge was arrested by ANF

During checking, 4 kgs Charas, a pistol of 9mm, magazine and rounds were recovered from his possession.

Further investigation was underway.