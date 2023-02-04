ANF arrests 3 drug peddlers, recovers drugs

The Anti-Narcotic Force (ANF) in various crackdowns against smugglers of contraband items countrywide, arrested three accused drug peddlers and recovered a huge quantity of drugs from their possession.

According to a spokesperson of ANF, the team during an operation, seized 934 kgs hashish from a factory, in the jurisdiction of Kila Abdullah. In another operation, the ANF seized 5 kgs hashish from the accused who was the resident of Quetta on Sariab Road.

At Sialkot International Airport, the force recovered 5 kgs of ice from a family who were leaving for Bahrain and arrested two drug peddlers. In another operation in Karachi, the force seized over one kg of heroin and arrested a drug pusher. The Anti-Narcotics Force has registered cases against the accused arrested, under the anti-narcotics law.INP