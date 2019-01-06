ANF aims to collect drug users’ data across country

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has come up with a suggestion to carry out a countrywide survey to collect data about drug users in order to fight the menace of narcotics more resolutely. A report submitted by the ANF to the apex-court on Saturday, it suggested that a survey be carried out across the country with help from all stakeholders to gather data of those hooked to narcotics.

The ANF further proposed that new centers should also be set up in every province to rehabilitate drug users and manpower be made available at already established centers. ‘In order to rid students of the evil of drugs, a concerted strategy is needed to deal with the issue in a specific manner,’ the report read. On Jan 4, the Punjab government informed the top court that it has formed a working group to thoroughly ex-amine all issues linked with drug use in educational institutions.

The report submitted to the Supreme Court, a high-level committee, headed by Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, will meet on Jan 7 to thoroughly ex-amine the recommendations and plan of action to be finalised by the working group. The apex-court had taken a suo motu notice of use of narcotics among children in educational institutions of Lahore.

