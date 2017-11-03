ANF activates public complaint number 1415

The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF), a prime Drug Law Enforcement Agency of the country, which is striving for Drug Free Society has successfully activated Public Complaint Number 1415, which will remain operational 24 hours for registration of complaints and facilitation of the general public.

The ANF said that sharing of information by general public regarding drug peddling/ trafficking or any other narcotics related activity will be highly appreciated. It assured that the name and personal details of the complainant will be kept confidential.—INP

