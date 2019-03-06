Anelka offers to return to Pakistan to help aspiring footballers

Islamabad

Former Chelsea and Real Madrid striker Nicolas Anelka on Tuesday offered to visit Pakistan again in future to train aspiring footballers and help the Beautiful Game grow in the country.

Anelka made the remarks during a press conference in Islamabad, where he was to meet PFF’s newly elected president Syed Ashfaq Shah.

“We have to speak to the federation but if they ask me to come back, I’m free, I’ll come back again and again,” said the Frenchman. “I played for 20 years and now it’s time to give to the kids who are learning.”

The PFF president, who assumed the top football office in the country by virtue of his controversial victory over his predecessor — Faisal Saleh Hayat — also sat alongside Anelka during the press conference in the capital.

Shah urged TouchSky Group, the company responsible for bringing Anelka as well as Ricardo Kaka and Luis Figo to Pakistan, to up its efforts to boost football in Pakistan.

“I have already told the TSG group that to bring a soccer player and then a big gap is not enough,” the PFF president said. “Until and unless there is a continuity, we cannot do it. We have been working on it for the last two months hopefully we will come up with something that is in the interest of Pakistan and Pakistan football.—Agencies

