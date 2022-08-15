Andy Murray will once again represent Britain in the Davis Cup after being named in the squad for matches scheduled in September, the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) has announced.

The Scotsman last appeared in the competition in 2019 when he beat Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor. He joins the strong line-up of world number 11 Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans and Joe Salisbury, with a fifth player to be added to the squad at a later date.

Britain has been grouped with the United States, Kazakhstan and the Netherlands in Group D of the tournament, with matches scheduled to take place at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow from Sept. 13-18.

Andy Murray, who led Britain to their first Davis Cup title for 79 years in 2015, has had another up-and-down season this year.

The 35-year-old lost his opening matches at the Canadian Open and Citi Open in recent weeks and bowed out in the second round of Wimbledon last month, but finished runner-up at the ATP 250 event in Stuttgart in June.

He is scheduled to face Stan Wawrinka at the Cincinnati Open tonight (Monday 10:30 PM PKT).

“Some of the best moments of my career have come representing my country in the Davis Cup, so to be a part of the team again means a lot,” said Murray,

“Obviously it’s exciting that the competition is returning to Glasgow, we’ve had some brilliant results there in the past, and this is another chance for us to create even more history.

“We’ve got a strong team and we’ll be giving everything we can to get the win for the fans and book our place in the finals.”

The top eight teams from the Davis Cup group stage will advance to the knockouts, which will serve as the season-ending event on the men’s tennis calendar and will be held between Nov. 21 and Nov. 27 in Malaga.

Andy Murray is also a part of the Laver Cup squad.