Britain’s Andy Murray reached the next round of the US Open after putting in a vintage display while defending champion Daniil Medvedev and Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios had little trouble reaching the next round in their matches.

Murray, a former world no.1 overcame a stuttering start to beat the American wildcard Emilio Nava 5-7 6-3 6-1 6-0 to reach the third round for just the second time in the past five attempts.

Nava ranked 203 in the world did enough to win the first set in 84 minutes before Murray began to turn the tide by breaking the 20-year-old twice in the second to level the match.

With his levels dropping and errors increasing, the Scot capitalised and raced through the third and fourth sets to win the match. With the victory, Andy Murray managed to reach the third round of the US Open for the first time since 2016.

His next opponent will be the 13th seed Matteo Berrettini, who beat Hugo Grenier 2-6 6-1 7-6(4) 7-6(7) to reach the next round.

In another match, the Mercurial Nick Kyrgios sent down 30 aces to beat Benjamin Bonzi 7-6(3) 6-4 4-6 6-4 in a hard-hitting contest. The win keeps a fourth-round showdown between Kyrgios and Daniil Medvedev on the cards.

Medvedev rode his first-round momentum to beat Arthur Rinderknech 6-2, 7-5, 6-3.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Casper Ruud, Holger Rune and Tsitsipas’ conqueror Daniel Elahi Galán also reached the next round.