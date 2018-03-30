Andy Flower to pick ICC’s World XI against West Indies

Bipin Dani

Observer Correspondent

Mumbai

Former Zimbabwe player Andy Flower has been assigned to pick the ICC’s World XI team to play a T-20 against West Indies a Lord’s on May 31, it is learnt here.

The game has been organised to raise funds for two stadia in the Caribbean that were damaged following Hurricanes Irma and Maria last year.

Interestingly, Flower also picked the World XI players for the three T-20s against Pakistan (in Pakistan) last year.

No Indian player was a part of the team that toured Pakistan, but the Cricket West Indies (CWI) board is hoping to have few players from India play against their team this time.

“We certainly hope the (ICC’s World XI) team will have an Indian player in it”, Johnny Grave, the CEO, speaking exclusively, said.

England’s Eoin Morgan will lead the World team.

The CWI board in next 24 hours is also set to announce their players for the three T-20s against Pakistan.

In the meantime, Sri Lankan team is all set to play three Tests in West Indies in June this year.

The team will leave for Caribbean Islands on 26th May to play a 3-day warm game at Brian Lara Stadium (Trinidad) from May 30.

“Brian Lara Stadium has held only one day cricket at the international level. To see how the wicket behaves, the warm up game is planned there”.

Venues for the three Tests are : Queen’s Park Oval (June 6-10), St. Lucia (Darren Sammy \stadium) (2nd Test : June 14-18) and the last D/N Test in Barbados (Kensington Oval :June 23-27). this will be first ever D/N Test in West Indies, though we have played two D/N Tests overseas”, the CEO added. The BCCI is yet to confirm the D/N Test in India against West Indies.