Andrey Rublev outlasted Holger Rune in the final of the Monte Carlo Masters to lift his first ATP 1000 title at Court Rainier III.

The Russian won the battle of the hard-hitters against the Danish teenager 5-7, 6-2, 7-5 after an absorbing contest which lasted for one hour and 34 minutes.

Aiming to win his second ATP 1000 title after the Paris Masters, it was Holger Rune who saved seven of the eight break points he faced in the first set, before taking a one-set lead as Rublev erred on the last game’s break point.

The 25-year-old fought back in the second stanza, reeling off four straight games from 2-2 to equal the final before the tide turned once again in the deciding set.

Rune raced to a 3-0 lead in the third set before a double-break saw him sitting a 5-1 and the match all but over before Rublev launched another fightback to take a 6-5 lead as Rune succumbed to nerves so close to the win.

On his own serve, Rublev gave himself three consecutive match points but sealed a memorable win on just the second attempt.

The Monte Carlo Masters is also the 13th title for Andrey Rublev in his career.