Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff has been rushed to a hospital after suffering a car crash while recording an episode of the British TV series Top Gear.

Flintoff was filming the episode during adverse icy conditions at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey when the accident occurred.

“Freddie was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track this morning – with crew medics attending the scene immediately,” the BBC said in a statement.

“He has been taken to hospital for further treatment and we will confirm more details in due course.”

According to the local newspaper, The Sun, the 45-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries and added Flintoff had been “driving on the track as normal” and was not going at high speeds.

“All the usual health and safety measures were in place for filming too,” a source told The Sun. “Freddie was taken to hospital by air ambulance shortly afterwards.”

“Filming has been postponed for now and all anyone cares about is Freddie recovering.”

Top Gear’s co-presenters Chris Harris was also present at the test track.

This is not his first brush with danger while filming the series. In 2015, Andrew Flintoff also survived a 125mph car crash while filming but walked away declaring himself “absolutely fine”.

The Lancashire native is considered one of the greatest all-rounders to come from England.

He managed to score over 3000 runs in both Tests and ODIs with the bat while taking 226 and 169 wickets in the formats respectively.

Flintoff immortalised himself in English lore during the 2005 Ashes test match in Edgbaston where he helped his side seal a 2-run win in an all-time classic.