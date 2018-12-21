And now President’s rule in IoK

INDIA is getting desperate in its pursuit to suppress indigenous

freedom movement in occupied Jammu & Kashmir. Whilst making mockery of human rights in the occupied territory, Modi junta has now gone a step further to take all the matters in its hands by imposing President’s rule there.

The move comes amid escalation of Indian brutalities in the occupied territory. Just a couple of days back, the troops killed about a dozen Kashmiri youths during a cordon and search operation and firing of live ammunition on protesters in Pulwama. Since then, a complete lockdown had been imposed by the Indian occupation forces as civilians take to the streets to march against the deaths. Authorities had also shut down mobile, internet and train services. The imposition of President’s rule indeed is another step in the continuity of Indian atrocities and barbarism in occupied Kashmir. Condemning the move, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmoud Qureshi urged the world organizations and defenders of human rights to play their due role to stop the atrocities against the innocent Kashmiris. India never gets tired of blowing the trumpet of being the largest democracy in the world but the fact of the matter is that it has never respected the democratic right of the Kashmiri people which was also accepted by the UN Security Council Resolutions. Rather it has enforced draconian laws and now imposed the President’s rule in the territory which undoubtedly will further deteriorate the already tense situation. These tactics really expose the ugly and extremist face of Modi junta which is failing to realize that all such moves have failed on the face of firm determination and resolve of Kashmiri people and in future also no amount of force can either deter or shake but will only contribute to further strengthening their resolve to get freedom from the evil clutches. Whilst we welcome the OIC for condemning the recent brutalities in the held valley, it is also for the world community to shun double standards and speak openly against the brutalities unleashed by Indian forces. It will also be advisable for the Indian government to review its policy and rather sit with Pakistan and the Kashmiri people for solution of this lingering dispute for a more peaceful and prosperous region.

