And now Kamyab Pakistan

FINANCE Minister Shaukat Tarin has announced that a ‘Kamyab Pakistan Programme’ would be launched this month under which four million households would be assisted in various schemes.

He said the programme would be aimed at providing support to people in housing projects, skill development, health cards and interest-free loans for businesses and agri-services.

Fuller details of the programme are not yet known but it seems to be one of the major initiatives of the present Government to empower youth and afford opportunities to prospective entrepreneurs to engage in profitable gains and also contribute towards making Pakistan economically strong.

This is evident from the fact that approximately Rs.300 billion to Rs.400bn interest-free loans would be given in the current fiscal year 2021-22 and the amount has duly been budgeted to provide subsidy against interest free loans.

This will apparently be in addition to the Prime Minister’s ‘Kamyab Jawan — Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme’, for young entrepreneurs and existing businesses between the age group of 21 – 45 years (18 Years for IT sector), which is designed to provide subsidized financing through 21 Commercial, Islamic and SME banks under the guidance and supervision of the State Bank of Pakistan.

It is hoped that the new programme would help create employment opportunities in numerous fields, promote the SMEs sector and complement efforts aimed at resolving basic problems of the citizens like owning a house.