And now Guatemala

GUATEMALA is to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, President Jimmy Morales said Sunday becoming the first leader to back US President Donald Trump´s controversial change of stance on the holy city. After speaking with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Morales wrote to Guatemalans on his Facebook page that “one of the most important topics was the return of Guatemala´s embassy to Jerusalem,” from Tel Aviv, where it is currently located.

The decision of Guatemala has not come as a surprise because the country was one of the nine states (Guatemala, Honduras, Israel, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Togo, US) that voted against the resolution passed by the UN General Assembly with overwhelming majority denouncing Washington’s decision to shift its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. However, it shows lackeys of the United States could go to any extent to please their master even if it meant antagonising the entire international community and slaughter of international law and principles. Analysts point out that United States is an important source of assistance to Guatemala and Honduras and understandably the decision has been influenced by the US threat to cut of aid to countries that voted against its move to shift the embassy. Seven countries supporting the US and the Jewish State have no diplomatic clout or worthwhile influence except symbolic nature of their moves, therefore, decision by Guatemala would not influence any important country to follow the suit but still the international community and especially the OIC should take notice of the provocative moves by such countries. Silence or passive approach would not work, therefore, a collective decision should be taken to sever all types of links with countries that move their embassies to Jerusalem. The countries defying the international will for their vested interests must be isolated.

Related