Ancient fort found near Rajouri

Rajouri

The ruins of the ancient building were found on top of a mound covered with grass and trees. Deputy commissioner Rajouri Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary along with SSP Yougal Manhas and other senior officers visited the spot. They inspected the ruins of the ancient fort where remnants of walls, courtyard and barracks can be vividly seen. Meanwhile, the District Administration has constituted a team headed by assistant commissioner Revenue Abdul Qayoom Mir, DIO Muhammad Shafait and Tehsildar Muhammad Raiyaz for the demarcation of the ancient site and initiate measures for its preservation and protection.

The spokesperson said that the architecture of the fort is similar to the Rajouri Fort and the ancient Sarais along the Mughal Road. GKNN—Agencies