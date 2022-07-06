Anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan arrested by Punjab police

Anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan was arrested by Punjab police from Attock when he was travelling from Peshawar to Islamabad.

Imran’s counsel, Mian Ali Ashfaq, confirmed the arrest while talking to a private news channel and said that his client was named in 17 treason cases across Punjab, adding that he was filing a contempt of court petition against the police.

PTI condemns arrest of Imran Riaz Khan

The arrest of Imran Riaz Khan spurred condemnation from the ranks of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who raised their voice in support of the journalist.

Chairman PTI Imran Khan strongly condemned “the arbitrary arrest of Imran Riaz Khan by Punjab police” and called on everyone, especially media persons, to unite and stand up against this “fascism”.

I strongly condemn the arbitrary arrest of @ImranRiazKhan by Punjab police tonight. The country is descending into fascism just to make our nation accept an Imported Govt comprising of mega crooks. It is time for everyone, esp the media, to unite & stand up against this fascism. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 5, 2022

Secretary-General PTI and former minister Asad Umar also condemned the action of the Punjab police and said that “opinions are answered with arguments, and not through arrests”.

عمران ریاض خان کی گرفتاری قابلِ مذمت ہے. رائے کے اظہار کا جواب دلیل سے دیا جاتا ہے گرفتاری سے نہیں. — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) July 5, 2022

Senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry also condemned the arrest and hoped that the courts would take action.