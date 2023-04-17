Anchor Jameel Farooqui facing multiple ‘sexual harassment allegations’

KARACHI – Pakistani anchor and YouTube Jameel Farooqui is facing alleged sexual harassment charges.

At least two women accused the TV host, a known critic of incumbent government, for rape and harassment.

A girl that goes by the name of Javeria Sheikh claimed that Bol News tried to rape her with his friends. She mentioned being forced to remain tight lipped by the former government. She further mentioned approaching police officials to pursue legal proceedings.

In 2019, Jameel Farooqi tried to rape me with his friends. I was forced to keep quiet by the PTI government, and I was scared. I'd really appreciate it if you raised your voice for me. I'm bringing a police case against Jameel Farooqi on Monday. — Javeria Sheikh (@Ilovepak_) April 14, 2023

Meanwhile, a female journalist Aqsa Shams said Jameel Farooqui harassed her on the instant messaging app WhatsApp, asking inappropriate questions. Jameel asked me to come to Islamabad and live in his apartment, the girl alleged, saying she could support her claims with evidence.

Amid the startling revelations, supporters of PTI and trolls claimed that these women are making stories to malign the anchor’s reputations.

Jameel however remained tight-lipped on the matter and further details are yet to unveil.