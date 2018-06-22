Anatomy of the ‘unholy’ alliance

Views from Srinagar

Usman Khurshid

THE BJP and PDP government in Jammu and Kashmir, branded as unholy alliance, has finally come to an end after more than three years of strained relations. The news of alliance between the two parties believed to be ideologically poles apart came as a political shocker after the 2014 assembly elections results were declared. PDP had promised to keep the ‘intruding threat’ of BJP at bay and garnered votes from the Muslim dominated Kashmir region.

Across the tunnel BJP had propagated stern nationalism to appease the Hindu vote bank. Both of these parties were entrusted by the Jammu and Kashmir regions and were each given a clear majority in their respective strongholds. The message in the poll verdict was clear- the Muslims of Kashmir wanted to rule out the possibility of BJP led government and had therefore secured PDP’s win with a majority of seats in its kitty. Similarly the people of Jammu voted abundantly for BJP to crush any dissent challenging the integrity or oneness of India- which included PDP’s self-rule notion. Under those circumstances any arrangement or any sort of alliance between PDP and BJP was ruled out by political pundits but for the unpredictable politician that Mufti Sayeed was, who unexpectedly opened the scope of compromise with his party fundamentals and entered into an uncanny alliance with BJP and later on took oath as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

Before the alliance with BJP, when PDP had attained a clear majority in the Kashmir region of the state, a sigh of hope prevailed throughout the valley – even amongst those outside the mainstream politics- because the outgoing National Conference-Congress government had left indelible marks of mis-governance, the last nail in their coffin being the infamous hanging of Afzal Guru. Therefore reinstating of PDP was considered as a sigh of relief – more so because the leadership of PDP had won the hearts of people by coming out on streets and by protesting beside the people against the highhandedness of NC-Congress regime. The merger of ‘savior’ PDP with BJP therefore was in itself the first deception to those who voted PDP to power.

The desperation of power had blinded some of the party leaders so much that they forgot the fundamentals of party and overruled their own rules, ignoring the potential disastrous repercussions. PDP spoiled a decade of their political work and identity only to grab power when it was cheaply available. I remember a veteran National Conference ideologue happily described the decision of Mufti Sayeed to merge with BJP as, “Ye Mufti ke liye siyaasi galati nahi, siyaasi maut hai”. Roughly meaning that the merger with BJP won’t go down as a mere forgotten political blunder, but it will bring about the doom and death of PDP.

The doom of PDP did arrive on 19 June from the parapets of BJP at Delhi when Ram Madhav, accompanied by the conglomerate of BJP ministers from J&K caught the PDP napping and announced that they were withdrawing from the government in J&K. In Omar Abdullah’s words this development came as former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti was busy in office work and “BJP cut her legs while she was cutting ribbons”. Although throughout the tenure of Mehbooba Mufti as the chief minister her subdued demeanor to powerful BJP was apparent from unnecessary praises and credits to BJP’s top leaders. Eventually her efforts to maintain the confidence of BJP drowned in vain as Ram Madhav not only ended the alliance without informing her and her party, but also credited the unwanted inefficiency and ill-doing of the regime only to PDP.

The rule of First Come First Serve works very well in politics; the fractured alliance had to end and subsequent un-pleasantries were bound to be exchanged between former best friends, but it was vital to take the lead and to subsequently garner the sympathy. The vicious think-tank of BJP outran the subtle men of regional PDP and backstabbed them while they were deep asleep.

BJP played a treacherous card by exploiting the recent events from Kashmir, like army man Aurangzeb and senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari’s killing, in the favor of their interests and projected themselves as heroes before the Indian people. Aurangzeb’s murder was cited as a reason to pull out from the government to give the notion that BJP has zero tolerance against desecration of Army. As a matter of fact it is a different thing that most violations of ceasefire on border have happened during BJP’s tenure and yet BJP hasn’t waged a war with Pakistan to avenge its army personnel and that the most incidents of lawlessness like lynching on communal lines, rapes, murders and attacks on freedom of speech have happened in BJP run states and yet BJP has not pulled out from power in any of these states.

The bottom-line is that 2019 central elections are around and nothing works better for political parties in India, to garner the vote bank, more than by playing the nationalism card. The Congress in its last stages in power had hanged Afzal Guru to secure the collective ‘blood-thirst’ of India and had hoped to gain appreciation in the form of votes.

On same lines BJP has played the treacherous card of divorcing PDP by first projecting PDP as the anti-national and inefficient villain and afterwards by pulling out from government and propagated its pseudo-sanctity on biased Indian channels. It is therefore safe to say that PDP has been used and discarded by BJP when it suited to its liking. BJP first governed the state of Jammu and Kashmir when it seemed most unlikely, and when it suited them the most they literally dumped their partner PDP.

It also denotes that the only interest BJP had in Jammu and Kashmir was to maintain their political hold over it, everything else like socio-economic development plans was an illusion, why else would BJP dump the people of Jammu and Kashmir when, according to their own words, the state was deep in abyss and crisis. Ideally people’s governments stand beside their people at the times of crisis and fight it out together, unlike BJP which has run away from its responsibilities and let thousands to die, if it really ever was the reason they pulled out from Kashmir.

—Courtesy: Rising Kashmir