Anam Amin reaches top 5 in T20I Bowlers rankings

After a stellar T20 series against Sri Lanka, Anam Amin has gatecrashed into the top five T20I bowlers in the latest update of the ICC Player Rankings.

The recently-concluded three-match T20I series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka has resulted in a lot of shuffling pieces in the latest player rankings.

From Pakistan, Anam Amin has finally broken into the top 5 for T20I bowlers, climbing tp two places into the 4th spot.

She finished the series with four wickets with an economy of just 5.08, including the figures of 3/21 in the opening game of the series that helped Pakistan take a 1-0 lead.

Nida Dar also climbed into the top 10 in the bowlers’ ranking, jumping up four places to reach the No. 10th spot.

After going wicketless in the first, she picked up one scalp each in the next two matches, finishing with a brilliant spell of 2-1-1-1 in the final T20I.

Dar was also fairly useful with the bat contributing 50 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 121.95.

She was the top scorer for Pakistan in the first T20I as she guided them home with an unbeaten 36.

Her contributions with both the bat and ball helped her rise two spots to No.7 in the all-rounder rankings as well.

Tuba Hassan’s marvelous start to international cricket helped her reach world no. 102 after just one series.

She won the Player of the Match with figures of 3/8 in her debut before finishing the series as Pakistan’s highest wicket-taker with five wickets at an astounding economy of 3.66.

In the rankings for batters, Ayesha Naseem’s Player-of-the-Match performance in the second T20I helped her make up 16 spots to No.64.

Her 31-ball 45* carried Pakistan to victory from a tricky position and ensured Pakistan wrapped up the series with a game in hand.

Bismah Maroof returned to the 24th position in rankings for batters in T20I as well.

With the completion of the T20I series, the action now moves to the ICC Women’s Championship ODIs starting on Wednesday.