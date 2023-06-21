EIGHT Indian naval officers, who have been accused of being operatives for the Indian intelligence agency RAW and spying for Israel, are currently under trial in Qatar for espionage charges. They were apprehended in Qatar while allegedly engaged in espionage activities and have been in custody for a period of eight months. These naval officers, who have held various positions within the Indian Navy, now face the risk of receiving a death sentence as a possible punishment.

The charges against them revolve around the alleged disclosure of sensitive information to Israel concerning Qatar’s confidential program aimed at acquiring advanced submarines from Italy. Qatar has stringent laws in place to safeguard its national security and combat espionage, with severe penalties, including the death penalty, for those found guilty of such offences. This case serves as a stark reminder of the serious nature of the charges and the potentially dire consequences faced by the accused naval officers. It also underscores the intricate dynamics surrounding espionage, national security and the legal ramifications that arise when individuals are found to have violated strict laws within foreign jurisdictions.

While instances of Indians being apprehended for spying have occurred in the past, this particular case sheds light on a unique aspect of defence cooperation between India and Israel. The fact that the accused individuals, who were serving as Indian Naval officers, were engaged in spying activities for Israel offers valuable insight into the nature of their collaboration in the defence domain, encompassing both overt and covert aspects. This disclosure sheds light on the extent of their involvement and cooperation, indicating a significant level of coordination and trust between the two countries in matters related to defence and security.

The involvement of Indian Naval officers in cooperation with Israel signifies a crucial aspect, which is Israel’s dependence on the Indian Ocean as a significant transit route to Far East ports. This reliance stems from the challenges and hostilities faced along neighbouring Arab land routes. As a result, naval cooperation becomes a significant arena that converges with the interests of both India and Israel.

The Indian Ocean serves as a strategic maritime pathway, connecting the Middle East with the Far East. Israel relies on this maritime route for trade, commerce and access to markets in the Far East. The involvement of Indian Naval officers underscores the recognition of the Indian Ocean as a crucial transit route for Israel and highlights the significance of naval cooperation as a key aspect of the broader Indo-Israeli relationship.

Over the years, the scope of defence cooperation between India and Israel has expanded significantly, encompassing various domains such as space, counter-terrorism and cyber security. However, the cornerstone of this cooperation remains the sale of Israeli arms to India. This aspect of defence cooperation has proven to be highly advantageous for the Indian defence services, as Israel’s defence industry excels in cutting-edge technologies across multiple areas. At present, India stands as the largest arms market for Israel, with annual purchases exceeding $1 billion. This highlights the substantial reliance of India on Israeli weaponry and defence systems. In turn, Israel has emerged as the second-largest defence supplier to India, ranking just behind Russia. The deepening defence ties between India and Israel have yielded significant mutual benefits. India’s armed forces have gained access to advanced military technologies and equipment, enhancing their operational capabilities. Simultaneously, Israel has found a reliable market for its defence products, bolstering its defence industry and reinforcing its position as a key player in the global arms market.

This little noticed collaboration between India and Israel in the defence sector can disrupt the existing balance of power and alliances within the Middle East and South Asia. It may prompt other nations to reassess their relationships and strategies, potentially leading to a reconfiguration of regional dynamics. This shift in power dynamics can trigger tension and rivalry among countries, thereby impacting the overall stability of the region. Furthermore, the enhanced military capabilities and technologies shared between India and Israel may also contribute to an arms race. Other nations may feel compelled to augment their own defence capabilities in response, further exacerbating regional tension. Moreover, the Middle East is a region where conflicts often have complex religious, political and historical dimensions. The involvement of external actors, such as India collaborating with Israel in defence, can inadvertently exacerbate existing tension and deepen division.

—The writer is a research officer at the Centre for International Strategic Studies (CISS) AJK.

