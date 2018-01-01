Analytical view of Indo-Pak ties

Dr Muhammad Khan

In the context of Indo-Pak bilateral relationship, another year (2017) has passed without a single positive outcome or a constructive engagement at political and diplomatic level. In the international relations, such a development is termed as negative trend among the neighbours, sharing long borders. Though, negative trends have always been there in the bilateral relationship between India and Pakistan, the post 2014 era, with Prime Minister Narindra Modi at the driving seat in New Delhi, there have been more rigidity among the Indian leadership towards Pakistan. This inflexibility persisted at New Delhi while there was a very flexible and willing negotiator (indeed peace lover between India and Pakistan) in the form of Prime Minister (Mian Nawaz Sharif) at Islamabad, leading a majority Government. Then, there was no major issue, which could have hurdled in the progress of bilateral relationship between two neighbours.

The Pathankot and Uri attacks (2016) though created distrust at the highest level between India and Pakistan, but, these incidents were never investigated to the level where reality could have been unearthed to apportion the blame on those who were behind these incidents. Then, except unsubstantiated human losses, the net beneficiary of these incidents was India. In the process, Pakistan was defamed and presented by India and international media as the perpetrator of these attacks. On the other hand, India was presented as the victim and sufferer both by Indian media and international press, taking the narratives from Indian press. While this all was done without any evidence, provided or shared by India either with Pakistan or to international community. Neutral experts and analysts in India questions both happenings, since both benefitted India at regional and international level and based on this pretext, India refused to participate in the SAARC Summit, scheduled in Islamabad in November 2016. India also staged managed a drama of surgical strikes, which Pakistan refused has ever taken place in reality.

While Indian positions, mostly spurious in the absence of any substantial evidence were accepted by international community, the world remain shamefully quite over the clearly evidenced acts of terrorism conceived, sponsored and financed by India at the state and institutional level. In this regard, arrest of Kulbushan Jadhav from Pakistani soil and his confession of running of terrorist network as a senior official of RAW is clear evidence, provided to Indian Government, its media and the entire international community. Neither India nor the interest driven international community took a note of such massive killings by the Jadhav headed RAW network. The most significant aspect of this development was the Indian confession that, Jadhav is a Indian son and Indian Government promised to protect this terrorist at any cost. His death penalty through a Field General Court Martial obliged India to go to International Court of Justice to halt his execution. What else evidences, India or the international community needed to verify the Indian terrorism inside neighbouring states, Pakistan being the major victim.

On the issue of Kashmir, like 2016, the year-2017 has been the worst as far as the human rights violations are concerned. There have been untold stories (could not get the attention of international media, owing to media ban by India) in Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK) where local innocent masses, particularly youth were brutally massacred, tortured and humiliated. Besides, the women folk from nine years to eighty years were raped and molested. The Kashmiri leadership, leading the right of self-determination movement has been arrested and harassed on unfounded excuses and subsequently asked to give up their demand and accept Indian rule, which they refused. While making use of National Investigation Agency NIA), Indian state forces are harassing, intimidating and pressurising the Kashmiri resistance leadership to adopt a compromised stand on Kashmir. Almost all leadership of IOK, demanding for their right of self-determination has either been jailed or put on house arrests and neither India nor the international community is taking notice of these blatant human rights violations. In 2017, more than 150 Kashmiris have been killed by Indian forces. Besides, there have been thousands of cases where innocent people were tortured, raped and came under unlawful detentions. Where is the world conscious on these worst cases of killing of Kashmiris and what about implementation of UN resolutions?

In India, there developed a new mindset as predicted by Pralay Kanungo, (Chair of ICCR, Study of Contemporary India, Leiden University, the Netherlands), there is a birth of a new Hindu nation. This new Hindu nation is RSS driven ideological nation, which is working to convert India into a pure extremist Hindu society where there is no place for other religions. Under Modi’s BJP, today’s India has total domination of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). This extremist and terrorist group has a very critical and definitive role in Indian politics. Even being the founder of Hindutva, it has been criticised for its extremist’s roles, throughout in the Indian history since its establishment in 1925. It was RSS activist, Nathuram Godse, who murdered Mahatma Gandhi, on the accusation that, Mahatma Gandhi has liberal attitude towards minorities in India.

Today’s Indian society is heavily influenced by the Hinduvta ideology and RSS philosophy. As an authentic estimate, 10000-15000 people join the RSS camp every month. With this increasing number of the RSS membership, bulk of Indian society would become part of RSS and its ideology in next 10-12 years. The most important aspect of this membership is that, Indian leadership is vigorously following this ideology and has taken steps which are as per the directive of the RSS. India Premier, Narindra Modi is an active member of the RSS who was nourished under this organisation right from his childhood.

The shocking aspects of Indo-Pak relationship is that, while there is a rapid growth of extremism and Hindu fanatic mind-set in entire India, the world is overlooking all happenings. On the other hand, Pakistan has been involved in combating the terrorism and extremism for the benefit of entire international community in last fifteen years, but there is hardly any recognition of that. Would there be any fair-play at the level of UN and broader level of international community to check the birth of a New Hindu Nation.

— The writer, Professor of Politics and International Relations, is based in Islamabad.