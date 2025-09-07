Analysing extraordinary session of 25th SCO summit

At the historic Tianjin session of the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, President Xi Jinping outlined an alternative vision of the world order—one rooted in peace, development, cooperation, and mutual benefit.

He categorically rejected the Cold War mentality of hegemonism and protectionism. Reiterating the SCO’s founding commitment to peaceful coexistence, President Xi introduced a new initiative: the Global Governance Initiative (GGI), complementing his three earlier global initiatives—Global Development, Global Security, and Global Civilization.

The GGI envisions a just and equitable framework of global governance with a shared future for humanity. While its details and implementation strategy are expected in the coming months, the announcement clearly serves as a critique of the U.S. approach of withdrawing from key multilateral institutions, including those under the United Nations system such as climate change frameworks. President Xi’s speech revolved around several central themes: a) Sovereign Equality of States: He called for equality among all states—regardless of geography, population size, or military and economic power. This approach would bring greater democracy to international relations by ensuring the meaningful participation of developing countries. b)

Rule of Law and Non-Discrimination: Xi stressed the uniform application of international law and global norms without double standards. The UN Charter, he argued, should apply equally to all states, particularly those in the Global South. c) Multilateralism over Unilateralism: Upholding global governance, he emphasized the importance of inclusive multilateralism based on extensive consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits—a win-win model for the international community. d) People-Centric Governance: He advocated for reforming global governance systems with a people-first approach, reducing the divide between the Global North and South, and ensuring that people worldwide become active participants and beneficiaries of global development. D) Practical and Coordinated Action: Xi urged collective, systematic, and holistic global actions, mobilizing multiple resources for tangible results. This would ensure that marginalized communities are integrated into development models.The essence of these measures is a rejection of hegemonism and unilateral dominance. Instead, Xi proposed an alternative model built on fairness, inclusivity, and equality. At the opening of the Summit, the SCO Secretary-General highlighted the theme “Advancing the Shanghai Spirit: SCO in Action”, stressing the need for a coherent structure across the organization. Discussions covered politics, security, economy, technology, and humanitarian exchanges.

Additionally, a major decision was taken on China’s proposal to establish the SCO Development Bank, aimed at boosting infrastructure development, economic progress, and social cooperation. This aspect is being viewed as a parallel system to the one existing under West and US; the World Bank and IMF. At a time of global crises, these initiatives reflect the SCO’s commitment to peace, stability, and development. Representing 40% of the world’s population, 27% of global GDP, and nearly 80% of Eurasia’s landmass, the SCO is increasingly emerging as a significant force in shaping international relations. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif represented Pakistan at the 25th Summit. On the sidelines, he held important meetings with leaders of member states, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, where he emphasized enhancing Pakistan-Russia trade and cooperation. Given its geostrategic location at the crossroads of major economies and emerging markets, Pakistan views the SCO as a vital platform for pursuing both geopolitical and geo-economic interests.

Pakistan continues to face militant threats emanating from across its western border, as Afghanistan once again becomes a hub of militancy. The SCO recognizes Pakistan’s sacrifices in combating terrorism during the first two decades of the 21st century. Pakistan also expects the SCO to play a constructive role in resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, where India’s illegal occupation and its 2019 annexation stand in violation of international law and the spirit of the SCO. Moreover, India’s attempts to sabotage the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) through support for extremism and terrorism undermine regional peace and contradict the SCO Charter.

Pakistan does not seek an arms race; instead, it desires regional cooperation for peace and stability. Its foreign policy aligns with the SCO’s founding principles: promoting peace, not war; cooperation, not conflict. As a permanent member, Pakistan holds a crucial position within the organization. Though the SCO is not a military alliance, it addresses major regional security challenges while fostering an environment conducive to trade, energy cooperation, and economic growth. It also offers a platform for tackling global challenges such as climate change, food security, and terrorism. For Pakistan, the SCO represents an opportunity to galvanize the Shanghai Spirit—reducing risks of conflict, building confidence, and promoting regional stability.

— The writer is Professor of Politics and IR at International Islamic University, Islamabad.