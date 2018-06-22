An unlucky city

Shikarpur had been “Paris” of Pakistan for ages in the past. Unfortunately, the present conditions of the city are extremely poor. To see the infrastructure of the city is worth of crying and mourning.

Besides, the issues like the broken roads, absence of cleanliness on a regular basis and the ignorant authorities have led the citizens to be habitual of living such a substandard life. Moreover, the poor drainage system has further intensified the spread of fatal diseases. Though I know nothing will happen, even then I request the concerned authorities of the city to kindly look into the matter, and solve the serious problems of the citizens.

SHEERAZ AKHTAR

Shikarpur, Sindh

Related