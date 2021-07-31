An San gets support after receiving sexist comments about her hairstyle

Tokyo

South Korean archer An San received a flood of support from other women after male social media users targeted her with sexist comments about her hairstyle.

What happened: Male commenters allegedly called An San a feminist because of her short hairstyle, with some of them demanding she offers an apology.

Others said she should return the two gold medals she won at the Tokyo Games, according to AFP via Yahoo! Sports.

“We didn’t train and feed you with tax money so that you can commit feminist acts,” one of the comments from An’s Instagram reads.

Many women and well-known figures, including actress Koo Hye-sun and lawmaker and South Korea’s youngest MP, Ryu Ho-jeong, showed support for An amid the wave of sexist comments she received.

“Even if you win an Olympic gold medal with your own skills and abilities, as long as sexism persists in our society, you get insulted and asked to be deprived of your medal just because you have short hair,” Jang Hye-yeong, a female lawmaker, said on social media.

Apart from positive messages, around 6,000 images of women with short hair have also been posted online.