An overview of civil-military relations in Pakistan

Dr Nasreen Akhtar

CIVIL-military relations in Pakistan have determined their course in the formative phase of the country starting as early as 1947. We can examine the causes conducive for dominance of the armed forces with main question in mind. First, what factors paved the way for the military to become a dominant security and political actor? In answering this question, our primary premise is that the main security dilemma—the Indian threat perceptions—in the initial stage of state formation tilted the balance in favour of the military. Security pacts with the United States were a major factor in the modernization, expansion and cultivation of a self-image of the armed forces as the guardian of the state.

In this self-image, the leadership of the armed forces has regarded the political chaos, fragmentation, incompetence and corruption of the civilian elite as a domestic threat that adversely influences Pakistan’s power potential and capacity to resist Indian domination. For this reason, civil-military relations in Pakistan have been complex, difficult and do not fall in one single framework beyond military taking over and creating a political façade for power sharing. In order to explain the evolution of civil-military relations and different power-sharing arrangements, we need to examine three sets of issues—the ascendancy of the military, legacies of military rule and confrontation and cooperation between the military and the civilian political parties and their leadership.

On August 14, 1948, the army sent a message to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founding father of Pakistan and our first Governor General, assuring him of its loyalty. The occasion was Pakistan’s first Independence Day celebration, the message was: “Loyal and grateful greetings from the Army on this first Anniversary of Independence Day. We serve and shall serve Pakistan with all our hearts and souls and strength.” Later civil-military relations became conflituctal and the “Kashmir conflict” was the first to test the relations between Army and the Governor General of Pakistan. The institution’s self-professed loyalty proved a problem soon, when Jinnah gave orders to the Commander to mobilize forces and act, but the latter refused to comply. The movement of the Indian forces into Kashmir became a matter of great concern for Jinnah as it amounted to violation of the partition plan. Initially, Jinnah did not opt to engage with India on the Kashmir issue, but in late October 1947, the political leadership and Jinnah unanimously ordered Pakistan’s Commander of British origin to send forces into Kashmir, when India brought its troops there. The Commander defied Jinnah’s orders for movement of troops and consequently was sacked by Jinnah for insubordination. The second British Chief General Douglas Gracey also followed his predecessor when he refused to obey the ‘civilian’ order without permission from the Supreme Commander, Auchileck. Pakistan was facing security threats and the threats to Pakistan’s territorial sovereignty from India and Afghanistan were immediate and real, not imaginary. Due to these external threats, and the geographical distance between East Pakistan and West Pakistan, defence of the nascent state became a critical issue, as it was about survival, dominating all other important tasks of the new state.

As a true parliamentarian and constitutionalist, Jinnah wanted to establish supremacy of the civilian institutions. He had sensed the dangers of the military assuming greater powers. With this in mind, he delivered a speech to send his message to the armed forces of Pakistan. His words of advice included, “don’t forget that you, in the armed forces, are servants of the people. You do not make the national policy. It is we, the civilians, who decide the issues and it is your duty to carry out those tasks (with) which you are entrusted.” Post Jinnah and Liaquat Pakistan was ruled by selfish and self-centred politicians, they would not shape comprehensive national and foreign policies or they were incompetent. Political leadership ignored national and security interests. Political institutions remained ineffective. A powerful group-Ghulam Muhammad and Iskandar Mirza, was dominated. They were interested to protect their own polticla and economic interests. They inducted General Ayub Khan in cabinet to protect their political and material interests. Thus they set a unique example by introducing a serving military general in politics; they (politicians) made General Ayub Khan the first military ruler who was assisted by civilians.The sole purpose of Ayub’s induction was to show their rivals that they had military’s support. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, in fact, emerged as popular politician during Ayub’s era, he was holding a key ministry, foreign office. When Bhutto came in power he reformed the armed forces for his personal gains. His legacy to dominate the security establishment continued by Benazir Bhutto, Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari.

Pakistan’s social and political conditions were deteriorated by the interplay of national and external factors that posed a grave threat to Pakistan’s national security and democratic process. Currently, national security in the face of terrorism and foreign intervention brought the civilian government and the military together. It is something different from the past in both scale and intensity. The military is collaborating with the civilian leadership, as it understood the constraints within which policies have to be formulated to protect national interests, including its vision of national security. In the past, “internal conflicts and international pressures both created political, economic, and societal tension within Pakistan.” Post-Musharraf Pakistan is different and civil-military relations have taken a new shape. The military has refrained from exploiting political and security tensions to stage a direct comeback in the political arena. However, the military remains a very important stakeholder and cooperative relations between civil-military leadership have never been seen from1990s to 2013. Critiques of civil-military relations must understand internal and external dynamics before they criticise the role of military in Pakistan. Military plays its vital role in every modern State.

—The writer is Assistant Professor, IIUI, Islamabad.