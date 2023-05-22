An open letter to the Pakistani nation..! | By Syed Nayyar Uddin

An open letter to the Pakistani nation..!

My dear Pakistanis!

IT is not correct and wise thinking that only the Ministry of Finance can stem the economic rot of Pakistan. If at all we have to get rid of the slavery of the IMF, the entire nation, including the government machinery, needs to correct our direction (Qibla) without wasting a moment, as waste of over 75 years was more than enough time to completely mortgage our country into the stranglehold of our creditors.

Now, leaving aside politics, we must concentrate and focus only on the factors that could re-build Pakistan on a fast track model. Given below are some doable home-grown solutions for Pakistan to economically flourish without taking any help from the IMF: Invest in IT sector. Pakistan has one of the best brains in this field of technology and must go all out harness its potential for getting fast returns in the shape of providing employment and generating forex reserves.

Invest in renewable energy. Pakistan has a wealth of renewable energy resources, such as solar and wind power. Investing in these resources would help reduce the country’s reliance on imported oil and gas, which would save money and reduce pollution. Expand the tourism industry. Pakistan has a rich history and culture, which could attract tourists from all over the world. Expanding the tourism industry would create jobs and boost the economy.

Promote small businesses. Small businesses are the backbone of any economy. By providing support and training to small businesses, Pakistan can create jobs and stimulate economic growth. Improve the education system. A well-educated workforce is essential for economic growth. By improving the education system, Pakistan can produce a more skilled workforce that can compete in the global economy.

Invest in the agricultural sector. Pakistan is a major agricultural producer, but its agricultural sector is still underdeveloped. By investing in the agricultural sector, Pakistan can increase food production and reduce its reliance on imports. This would help boost the economy and create jobs. Export trained manpower. Pakistan has a large pool of skilled and educated workers. By exporting trained manpower, Pakistan can earn foreign exchange and help create jobs. This would help in boosting the economy and improve the standard of living for its citizens.

Here are some specific examples of how Pakistan can invest in the agricultural sector and export trained manpower: Invest in irrigation and water management systems. This would help to increase crop yields and reduce the risk of crop failure. Invest in agricultural research and development. This would help develop new crops and agricultural practices that are more resistant to pests and diseases.

Invest in agricultural education and training. This would help in creating a skilled workforce that can meet the demands of the agricultural sector. Develop a strategy to export trained manpower. This could involve working with foreign companies to identify the skills that they need and then training Pakistani workers to meet those needs. Reduce corruption. Corruption is a major drain on the Pakistani economy. By reducing corruption, Pakistan can save money and improve the efficiency of government services.

Expanding trade with other countries. Pakistan could negotiate trade deals with other countries to increase exports and reduce imports. This would lead to boost the economy and create jobs. Attracting foreign investment. Pakistan can attract foreign investment by creating a more business-friendly environment. This would bring in much-needed capital and help to create jobs.

Investing in infrastructure. Pakistan’s infrastructure is in need of major investment. By investing in roads, bridges and other infrastructure, Pakistan can improve the efficiency of the economy and make it easier for businesses to operate. Radical restructuring of the judicial and taxation systems is also the crying need of the hour.

In addition to the above suggestions, Pakistan may also consider the following: Freeze politics for 10 years. We have had enough of politics, which has virtually blown us apart and badly divided the nation, whereas, without unity there can be no prosperity. Now Pakistan deserves a break from politics, as otherwise also without grass root level democracy in the political system and the political parties (sans proper/genuine intra party elections), claims and slogans for democracy were a sham and a big farce. By taking the above-mentioned steps, Pakistan, to a large extent, can achieve economic prosperity without relying on the IMF.

—The author writes on strategic, political, economic, current affairs & sports.

Email: [email protected]