An open letter to the Chief Justice

Your Honour, at the outset please allow me to sincerely eulogize the remarkable job that you are doing to address the enduring grievances of the highly disregarded people of Pakistan. The extremely courageous stance you have so far taken vis-à-vis resolution of the problems of people belonging to particularly the aggrieved segment of our society merits due accolade.

Unambiguously, the path that you have chosen to tread for the benefit of the brow-beaten and justice deprived people of this country is gallant but extremely challenging. Prior to this, no one in the seven-decade-old history of this country ever had the nerve to tread this difficult path. The atypical people-centered measures that you are so audaciously taking are, for obvious reasons, inviting the wrath of those responsible for the ubiquitous status quo in all spheres of governance in this country. The fact of the matter is that those who have been at the helm in this country for 7 decades but who did not bother much to redress the predicaments of particularly the deprived stratum of our society, today stand totally flabbergasted by your exceedingly bold actions.

Every endeavor would be made by vested interests to sabotage this pro-people stance of yours. But the people of this country are fully confident that you will never give up and will stick to your guns, come what may. Needless to say, however, all that you are doing so diligently should not leave any room for your detractors to quiz and criticize.

Your Honour, your time is extremely precious. I, therefore, would refrain from giving a detailed rundown on the case that I wish to plead concerning late Mr. Mahmud Ali, a leader of the freedom movement, a staunch Pakistani, and an eminent statesman, social worker and journalist belonging to former East Pakistan (now Bangladesh). If I may very briefly state Sir, all my pleas addressed to the relevant authorities to bestow the respect and honor due to this illustrious and hardcore Pakistani statesman have, unfortunately, gone totally unheeded. Copies of the communications, contents of which are self-explanatory, addressed by me in this regard to the former prime minister of Pakistan, the former chairman CDA and others were couriered by me to Your Honour on May 13, 2018 for your compassionate consideration.

Needless to say, Your Honour, with you at the helm at the highest Appellate Court of the country, I am profoundly confident that justice will ultimately be done. Mr. Mahmud Ali whose mortal remains lie inconspicuously buried under tonnes of earth in the H-8 graveyard of Islamabad, in a state of utter neglect, will get his due place in the echelon of highly revered people of Pakistan; not only a major road/avenue of Islamabad will be named after him, but a monument will also be built in his name in the capital and the country’s highest civil award will be conferred on him posthumously.

M Fazal Elahi

Islamabad

