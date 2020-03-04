An open letter to PM Modi — I

Sirajuddin Aziz

DEAR friend, that I address you as a friend is no formality. I own no foes. My business in life has been for the past many years to enlist the friendship of the whole of humanity by befriending mankind, irrespective of race, colour and creed. I hope you will have the time and desire to know how a good portion of humanity who have been living under the influence of that doctrine of universal friendship view your action. We have no doubt about your bravery or devotion to your fatherland, nor do we believe that you are the monster described by your opponents. But your own writings and pronouncements and those of your friends and admirers leave no room for doubt that many of your acts are monstrous and unbecoming of human dignity, especially in the estimate of men like me(MKG) who believe in universal friendliness. Such are your humiliation of (Assam) the rape of (Occupied Kashmir) and the swallowing of (innocent blood). I am aware that your view of life regards such spoliations as virtuous act. But we have been taught from childhood to regard them as acts degrading humanity. Hence we cannot possibly wish success to your arms.

But ours is a unique position. We resist British imperialism no less than Nazism. If there is a difference, it is in degree. Our resistance to it does not mean harm to the British people. We seek to convert them, not to defeat them on the battle-field. Ours is an unarmed revolt against the British rule. But whether we convert them or not, we are determined to make their rule impossible by non-violent non-co-operation. It is a method in its nature indefensible. It is based on the knowledge that no spoliator can compass his end without a certain degree of cooperation, willing or compulsory, of the the victim. Our rulers may have our land and bodies but not our souls…..

In non-violent technique, as I have said, there is no such thing as a defeat. It is all ‘do or die’ without killing or hurting. It can be used practically without money and obviously without the aid of science or destruction which you have brought to such perfection. It is a marvel to me that you do not see that it is nobody’s monopoly. You are leaving no legacy to your people of which they would feel proud. They cannot take pride in a recital of cruel deed, however, skilfully planned. I, therefore, appeal to you in the name of humanity to stop the (genocide)…… During this season when the hearts of the peoples (South Asian Nations) yearn of peace, ……. Is it too much to ask you to make an effort for peace during a time which may mean nothing to you personally but which must mean much to the millions of our (People) whose dumb cry for peace I hear, for my ears are attended to hearing the dumb millions?

I am, your sincere friend, “Narendra Modi, that is not a text crafted by me; these are contents of a letter, written in 1940 to the diametrically opposite leader(?) Adolf Hitler by your own Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi — The Mahtama, as you prefer to address him. I have merely altered the locations, time and made it relevant to what you are ruthlessly pursuing(the words in brackets are mine). Please read the letter again, isn’t it a battle between highest regards for humanity against the unthinkable, diabolical and satanic evil. Gandhi was 71 years old, when he wrote this, you are 69 years old, but have learnt nothing from the pages of your own history. You represent evil mind set. Gandhi wasn’t listened to by Hitler, who went on to invade countries, ripped them, caused the holocaust and where did he end …….? He committed suicide in bunker, in the ruins of Berlin. Do you have a bunker in New Delhi? If not, how about constructing one, it will serve you well, sooner than your evil mind can anticipate.

Narendra, (I am rarely impolite, but I can’t tell you what pleasure it is to address in the manner done here, for you don’t represent humanity, civility or basic decency of a living Soul). Learn from the goodness that resides in Hinduism and which is present in most Indians. India, of Nehru, Gandhi, Abdul Kalam Azad, Rafi Kidwai, Dr Rajendra Prasad and so many of them, was a great country. You are taking it down towards anarchy, unrest and inhumanness. In the media, yours and global, you normally have the truest appellation prefixed to your name, “the Butcher of Gujarat”- you have container loads of blood on your hands — you can shake hands and embrace, any that wishes to embrace evil, but your hands and mind shall remain dirty and evil. For how long will you terrorize the innocent men, women and children of the valley of Kashmir? Narendra, thou shall taste the invocations and supplication of the orphans, the widows, the dispossessed, the under privileged – it is but natural that you would be struck with the thunderbolts of their woes… To be continued

— The writer is a freelance columnist, based in Karachi.