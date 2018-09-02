An open letter to MFS

It has been observed that the private schools exorbitant charge examinations fees from students during examination days. Recently, the Munawar Foundation School (MFS) Hyderabad, school charged Rs: 1650/- for Exams from students that is definitely a big amount for those parents who live below the poverty line and hardly survive to spend their life. After bearing inflated monthly fees, the school management steep charge the examination fee from parents as well. In the inflation and routine price hike on numerous products, the masses of low salaried can’t afford these fees. The expenditure of exams stationery during examination is not much high as the school management charged it from parents.

The slogan “Education for All” can’t gain through excessive fees structure in private schools. The low salaried or those parents who live below the poverty line surely halt their children from going to school. It will absolutely create ignorance in society. The management of private schools should ponder on it before implementation so that parents could send their children to school to ensure the eradication of poverty and ignorance.

SYED ZULFIQAR

Hyderabad, Sindh

Share on: WhatsApp