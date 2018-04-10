An odyssey for peace in Afghanistan

Shahid M Amin

PRIME Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi paid an important visit to Kabul on April 6, 2018, during which it seems that common ground was found on several issues that have so far divided the two nations. Sceptics might say that this is all déjà vu, we have seen this all before as well, but hopes for mutual understanding were never realized. Obviously, time will tell, but this time the chances of success seem to be greater. Solid groundwork had been done in advance of the visit in discussions held by the two Foreign Secretaries and National Security Advisers, resulting in an Afghanistan Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS). Abbasi and President Ashraf Ghani formally approved APAPPS, noting that it provided a useful framework for broad-based and structured engagement on all issues and decided to operationalise the five working groups under it.

Abbasi’s visit to Kabul was the first by a Pakistani premier in three years. Ghani had earlier invited Abbasi to visit Kabul to “initiate a state-to-state comprehensive dialogue.” During his visit, Abbasi held talks with Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah. He also met ethnic leaders to convey support of the government and people of Pakistan to all ethnic groups “to underscore Pakistan’s commitment to peace and stability” in Afghanistan. Abbasi supported Ghani’s vision for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan and his offer of peace talks to Taliban. Both leaders called on Taliban to respond positively to the peace offer and join the peace process without further delay. They agreed that there was no military solution to the ongoing Afghan conflict and that a political solution was the best way forward.

The main thrust of the talks was on counter-terrorism measures. They agreed that terrorism was a common enemy and threat. They would not allow their soils to be used for anti-state activities against each other. An important understanding reached between the two sides was their firm resolve not to allow politics to affect their economic relationship. They reaffirmed their commitment to regional connectivity viz work on TAPI gas pipeline from Turkmenistan; on key rail, road and energy projects to integrate Pakistan and Afghanistan with Central Asia; the Chaman-Kandahar-Herat railway line; Peshawar-Kabul motorway; and other connectivity projects which can help realize the tremendous potential of South and Central Asian regions by providing the shortest access through the seaports of Gwadar and Karachi. They emphasized need for early completion of TAPI and CASA-1000 projects. In this context, they agreed to hold an early meeting of Joint Economic Commission.

The Pakistan Prime Minister announced a gift of 40,000 tons of wheat for Afghan people. He announced a waiver of additional regulatory duty on Afghan exports to Pakistan. It was agreed to initiate discussions on consular matters and exchange of civilian prisoners. The two sides reaffirmed their resolve to build trust and confidence between the two countries by working closely for peace, prosperity and stability in their countries. Abbasi invited Ghani and Abdullah to visit Islamabad. On return to Islamabad, Abbasi said that Afghanistan had accepted his offer to revive the stalled peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban. War was not the solution to the decades-long conflict in Afghanistan. He added that “nobody wants peace in Afghanistan more than Pakistan. If Afghanistan is unstable, there is instability in Pakistan.” However, the Taliban have not as yet responded to President Ghani’s invitation for talks, but have reiterated the demand for direct talks with the US before holding talks with Kabul. In the past, there have been many rounds of ultimately fruitless talks with Taliban. But last month, the Afghan National Security Adviser Haneef Atmar told reporters in Washington that he was optimistic about reaching peace with Taliban who control nearly half of Afghanistan.

Pakistan had hosted the first direct peace talks between Kabul and the Taliban in 2015, which were aborted when Kabul announced the death of Taliban founder Mullah Omar. There must be some flexibility in the stance of Taliban for a meaningful peace dialogue. The question is whether Pakistan is in a position to persuade the Taliban to show such a shift in their position. There is also a perception in Kabul and in Washington that some elements in the Pakistani army continue to harbor a soft corner for the Taliban, seeing them as a strategic asset against Indian domination of Afghanistan. Perhaps this might have been the case in the past but the present Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa has shown a keen interest in promoting a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan and has visited Kabul several times.

US President Trump has been applying strong pressure on Pakistan to act against Taliban and its affiliated Haqqani Network, claiming that they have sanctuaries within Pakistan’s borders. In January 2018, Trump suspended military aid to Pakistan and accused it of “lies and deceit” in return for years of US funding. Pakistan has resisted this pressure and says it can do without US aid. However, diplomats have been working behind the scene to overcome this distrust and restore the traditionally strong ties between US and Pakistan. Pakistan has some important cards in its sleeves viz the logistic route through Pakistan needed by US forces in Afghanistan, plus some degree of influence with Taliban to promote a political settlement in Afghanistan. Moreover, US think-tanks have been warning Trump that too much pressure on Pakistan could force it to draw closer to China and Russia. Despite setbacks, Pakistan must continue its odyssey to secure peace in Afghanistan.

— The writer served as Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Soviet Union, France, Nigeria and Libya.