An intellectual discourse on Soomro’s book

Staff Reporter

Intellectuals paid homage to legendary Freedom Hero of South Asia “ Pir Pagaro” alias “ Soreh Badshah” ( BRAVE KING) on Tuesday at a seminar organized by the Pakistan Intellectual Forum ( PIF) and Sindh Sufi Institute Sehwan.

A book titled, “Freedom at the Gallows — Life and Times of Sayed Sibghatullah Shah Pir Pagaro” written by a noted writer, researcher and author Khadim Hussain Soomro was reviewed on the occasion.

Eminent scholars and intellectuals reviewed the book on Pir Pagaro. They enlightened the audience about the heroic and legendary role played by Pir Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi (Soreh Badshah) Pir Pagaro the 6th against the British rulers and this great son of soil was put on the gallows by the British rulers on 20th March, 1943 in the Central Jail Hyderabad.

Prominent speakers included: Prof. Dr. Ravish Nadim, Prof. Tanvir Anjum, Mr. Tarique Bhatti and Mr. Hashim Abro.