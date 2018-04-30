An exercise in fiscal futility

Situationer

M Ziauddin

The budgetary proposals for fiscal year 2018-19 announced on Friday (April 27, 2018) by a made-to-order, just-off-the-oven Federal Finance Minister, Miftah Ismail sounded more like a document sans both, political and economic logic.

That is not the only problem with the federal budget for the incoming year.

The most opaque part of the whole episode is the announcement of the budget by a federal finance minister, sworn-in only hours before the National Assembly’s session and who is also ‘a stranger in the house’ by virtue of being a non-elected member of Parliament.

The ready-made but seemingly off- the-cuff explanation offered by Prime Minister Shahid Khakhan Abbasi in the face of a vociferous protest by the opposition that burst out as soon as Mr. Ismail stood up to present the budget is too thin to pass muster with the discerning public.

According to the PM since it was Mr. Ismail who was the one who had conceived the basic idea for next year’s budget and also had worked hard to translate it into budgetary proposals the Federal Cabinet thought it appropriate to let him have the ‘honour’. But there is certainly more than meets the eye in this particular decision of Cabinet which to say the least is highly intriguing.

Even more intriguing is the PMLN government’s decision to present a full-year budget on April 27 when its own tenure expires in a month’s time on May 31. The argument that the full year budget was necessitated because you cannot hold up on-going projects until a new government is installed after election is even thinner.

In any case the out-going year’s budget would outlast the government by one full month when a care-taker government would be in the saddle and would have enough space to take care of the day to day requirements of the on-going projects and responsibilities during its tenure of just 60 days. And by end August a new government would be installed to take care of the budgetary needs of the remaining ten months in the next fiscal year.

So, it seems it is not actually the compulsion of keeping the on-going projects fully provided for but something else that had made the outgoing government to present a full-year budget rather than one for the three-months starting July 1, 2018 to take care of the immediate.

But what is even more intriguing is that the set of budgetary proposalsread like the brain-child of a confused mind which on the one hand seems to be driven by its political urgings to present a budget offering relief to everyone without any exception; while on the other the mind of the author had appeared to be driven by its economic urgings to present a balance-sheet that would yield enough revenues to finance the massive goodies being offered. As a result what has been presented has turned out to be an oxymoronic document.

The size of the budget is too ambitious containing a long list of fiscal and monetary concessions and incentives. It seems like a too transparent move to win the hearts and minds of all sections of society.

There is no economic explanation as to how these seemingly generous measures are going to be financed in the absence of any budgetary measures that have the potential to enhance the income of the government except perhaps the wishful expectations from the amnesty scheme announced early this month and the illogical petroleum levy treated as outside the vertical divisible pool.

The tax concessions announced along with the amnesty scheme themselves are expected to shave off the government income by the billions which the Finance Minister believes would come back to the government’s coffer in the shape of various taxes through increase in demand and supply of goods and services as the people with extra income in their hands, again a product of a wishful frame of official mind, would go on shopping spree.

It is a budget announced with the short term goal of enhancing the sitting government’s political chances in the forthcoming elections without any thought having been given to its long term consequences which would certainly render it completely unworkable. Perhaps the plan is to go for a number of mini budgets if the PMLN were to recapture the government after the elections or perhaps even run to the IMF once again.

In case it failed to win the election it perhaps plans to use this very budget to politically embarrass the succeeding government facing the possibility of a situation similar to ‘damned if it did (withdraw the goodies), damned if it didn’t (withdraw the additional taxes and petroleum levy)’.

Indeed, the successor government would face losing popularity if it tried to take back the generous concessions and incentives without withdrawing which it would find it impossible to work the budget. But on the other hand it would face the same fate if it tried to stick to the petroleum levy and other burdensome tax measures inbuilt in budget.

In view of the measures announced there is no way one could keep budgetary deficit within the budgeted target for the next fiscal year. The possibility of it going through the ceiling cannot be ruled out. This would happen even if one tried to keep the circular debt which has ballooned to almost a trillion rupees off the budget books which has been the practice of the PMLN government since it took over the reins of the government in 2013.

There is also no significant attempt in the budget to enhance the volume and earnings from exports. In the first place we lack enough exportable surpluses and despite being the fifth largest cotton producers our value addition in textiles has been abysmally low as compared to what has been achieved by non- cotton producer countries like South Korea and Bangladesh.

Being an import based economy and not having enough income from exports or even combined with remittances we don’t have enough to fund our escalating import needs, repay the past debt and finance development and defence.

That is why we need to borrow heavily every year to keep ourselves just above the water. Over the years we had willingly become a dole dependent country. And now that the dole is tapering off our need to borrow more has pushed the debt burden even higher. That is a trap we need to come out with an economic policy that is qualitatively different from the one we have been following all these 70 years.

The proposed balance sheet for the next fiscal year has repeated what Pakistani governments — no matter what kind — have been presenting year after year all these years. The overwhelming emphasis has been once again on growth with a lot of rhetoric about egalitarianism studded with a few cosmetic measures aimed at introducing a facade of equity.

The widening inequity is likely to continue widening further, along with inequity in access to affordable two square meals a day, affordable education, affordable heath cover, affordable transport and affordable housing. Once again, the mantra of growth taking care of equity has been repeated justifying proposals for the rich to become even richer.

Our experience of the past three decades shows that unfettered markets do not offer any solutions to economic and social challenges, but have become part of the problem. We need to develop an alternate economic model which rejects blind faith in ‘the magic of the market’.

In order to achieve this, the state needs to restructure the economy to ensure inclusive distribution and stable investment allocation. The choice is no longer between a ‘big’ or ‘small’ state, but how to build a ‘smart state’ capable of preventing risk, correcting distortions and giving policy guidance.

In the neoliberal model, economic dynamism grows out of the incentives set by inequality and competition (‘Greed is good’). In contrast, dynamic growth in the egalitarian model is driven by inclusiveness. By providing full capabilities for all, a society unleashes the full potential of all its citizens.

The social market economy refrains from attempts to plan and guide production, the workforce, or sales, but it does support planned efforts to influence the economy through the organic means of a comprehensive economic policy coupled with flexible adaptation to the market and in the process creating an economy that serves the welfare and the needs of the entire population.

A government has no business doing business. But a government devoid of the necessary instincts of a sharp businessman would find it almost impossible to frame socio-economic policies that ensured progress with equity.

Not everything that is profitable is of social value and not everything of social value is profitable. Few would argue that the Army, Police, fire department, libraries, parks and public schools are of no social value, and yet, they could not exist if they were required to be profitable.

Similarly PIA, Pakistan Railways, power generation and distribution entities, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited, Pakistan State Oil, Utility stores, National Bank of Pakistan, Civil Aviation Authority, Pakistan National Shipping Corporation, Karachi Port Trust and Port Qasim, etc. would not be able to yield the essential social profits expected from each if they were to be turned into purely financially profitable public entities. These entities have as much social value as the armed forces, security agencies, libraries, parks, public schools and public health institutions.

A big chunk of unnecessary financial losses that these public sector entities of social value are incurring currently can be eliminated by cutting down on waste and replacing inefficient managements with efficient ones.