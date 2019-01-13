AND as the New Year dawned this morning, there was I am sure partying and fun and revelry throughout. The rich paid exorbitant rates to go to five star hotels and others of you had terrace parties or just sat at home and got drunk. Out on the streets the poor didn’t sleep early, they waited and at the stroke of midnight burst crackers and lighted bonfires, bid the old man adieu and hugged each other as the others in the hotels kissed, hugged and yes, even pawed each other.

There’s excitement all around today. And our hope is that this same excitement will continue throughout the year; which is what the world of today wants: Not a Happy New Year but an exciting New Year: Where every hour is full of something different happening: We’ve had enough of boredom right? Give us fun and laughter, all the time!

Excitement is the keyword isn’t it? A few years ago I was at a wedding and after a hectic evening of making speeches and praising bride, bridegroom and all around I sat quietly to have my dinner when I spotted this couple all by themselves. I took my plate and walked across, thinking they’d been left alone because they didn’t know anyone. I was mistaken.

They smiled as I sat by them. “Bob,” he said, “we decided we needed a change yesterday, from the pressure of work and decided to go for a party.

We sat awhile and watched the hustle and bustle and suddenly looked at each other and then we laughed.”

“Why?” I asked curious. “Because we suddenly realized what we were missing. We missed the quietness and peace of God in our lives!” “So what did you do?” I asked still curious. “Packed our bags and went home,” smiled the wife. “We knew that that same peace could be had anywhere!”

“Even in our problems..” “Through our business worries..” “That Gods peace is there with us.”

“That we didn’t need to go out to seek excitement.” “That His peace is wonderfully exciting and mora than enough..” “I can see you have it now,” I said, and watched the others at the reception who needed noise and company and music while here were two who felt a stillness which was wildly exciting.

I walked to my car that night and thanked God for the meeting I had with those two. And this morning as I envisage the dancing on the streets and the excitement in your homes, I pray a God above will give that same exciting happiness to all you, His children on earth. Yes my dear readers, here’s wishing you God’s Wonderful Excitement for this New Year..!

