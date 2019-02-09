An evening dedicated to soulful music, Sarangi performance

Zubair Qureshi

The month of February is associated with change in season and arrival of spring. The merciless winter after a spell of cold winds and chilly weather is bidding farewell and air is turning pleasant giving feeling of ecstasy and elation. In order to welcome this pleasant change in the air, Serena Hotels hosted an evening marked with soulful music and rare melodies.

The performance by ‘Ifra The Band’ and Urdu songs by Ans Rehmani captivated the audience till late Friday night. A good number of local and foreign music-lovers, artists and members of civil society attended the event.

The performance, in short, grasped the audience. The highlight of the evening Sarangi reminded one of the bygone days when Sarangi was used as integral part of a music instruments.

While talking to Pakistan Observer a member of the Serena hotel said hosting musical evening was part our Cultural Diplomacy Initiative which aims to preserve and promote the musical heritage of Pakistan.

An annual online competition over the past two years has given young performers and amateur bands from across the country a platform to share their talent.

Ifra The Band from Faisalabad and Ans Rehmani from Rahim Yar Khan were the winners of Serena Sarangi Star Season 01 and 02 respectively. Both returned to Islamabad for a special performance to enthrall the local audience.

