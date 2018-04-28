An evening dedicated to discovering music talent of youth

Rahim Yar Khan’s Ans Rehmani is new Serena Sarangi Star

Zubair Qureshi

A part of Islamabad Serena Hotel’s cultural diplomacy and an initiative to discover music talent particularly among youth, Sarangi Star Season 2 concluded here Thursday night with judges naming Ans Rehmani of Rahim Yar Khan the top star among the short-listed six.

With a soulful performance and traces of mysticism in his rendition, Ans Rehmani obviously won the audiences’ applause as well as hearts.

In the illuminating hall of Sheesh Mahal, one could see a galaxy of diplomats including Ambassador of the Netherlands Ardi Stoios Braken, High Commissioner of Australia Margret Admason, members of the diplomatic corps, leading business and corporate figures and notables of the town attended the performance. Speaking on the occasion, Aziz Boolani, CEO of Serena Hotels, said the initiative was a part of the hotel’s efforts to promote cultural diplomacy as well as encourage youth and young talent. Promotion of sports, music, art and spring celebrations have been the highlights of the hotel’s activities for last six or seven years, said Mr Boolani. It also leads us towards the noble goal of poverty alleviation, he further said.

He also thanked the jury—Nizar Lalani, Hadiqa Kiani and Sarmad Ghafoor— for its pains in selecting and short-listing six out of up to 100 submissions.

Referring to the Season 1 last year, Boolani said seeing the huge success and enthusiasm among the youth in that, we extended number of participation and now for the winner Ans Rehmani, Serena Hotels will produce a debut song at Pakistan’s leading sound studio along with a professional music video, he announced. He said we believed in community support and what else could be a better instrument than a Sarangi to bring all on the same platform.

The other five namely, Awais Kazmi from Lahore, Faraz& Salman from Sahiwal, Sajjad Haider from Faisalabad, Hunza Folks from Hunza and members of Niazi Brothers from Islamabad entertained the audience through the outstanding live performances.

The evening commenced with a three-person band, Hunza Folks from Hunza. Tufail Niazi’s grandson Jehangir and his band, the Niazi Brothers was the next in row. The third performance was by Faraz and Salman from Sahiwal Awais Kazmi from Lahore gave a solo performance Sajjad Haider from Faisalabad was the last but not the least performer.