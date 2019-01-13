An appreciable step

I would like to appreciate the former Pakistan Captain and fast bowling legend Wasim Akram who has taken a great step to establish a Cricket Academy in his name in Multan’s DHA locality. According to a news report the 52-year-old legend told reporters ‘Wasim Akram Cricket Academy’ will be a state-of-the-art project with all requisite facilities including a multipurpose building, pavilion, seating area, outdoor practice nets (6-8 pitches), administrative facilities including grounds-men, workshop and other sports facilities like squash courts and swimming pool.’ Further he disclosed “My purpose is to train and nurture the young talent and this Academy will be a breeding ground for the national team.

As a citizen of the country, I do appreciate him for his everlasting step which can be a source of helping the young talented citizens to present their talents in front of the world and get the chance to maintain their fitness. Concerned authorities need to appreciate him and help him to complete Academy as soon as possible.

BAKHTIYAR PHULLAN

Via email

Share on: WhatsApp