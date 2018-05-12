An applaudable decision

Justice Shaukat Aziz’s verdict about Ramazan transmissions is a timely action, as the holy month is around the corner. While hearing the case regarding implementation of PEMRA’s code of conduct, he clearly declared that no Television Channel is permitted to air dance, game show or any such segment during its Ramazan transmission, as transmitting this type of content is certainly an act of irreverence towards the auspicious month. Moreover, he has ordered the Channels to ensure that the guests who are invited to talk about Islam in their transmissions should be PhD scholars and should have a sound knowledge about the religion.

These are the two most prominent points of his verdict, which he has given about the rules & regulations which should be followed by the Channels during the month of Ramzan. This action deserves much appreciation as the issue of transmission of inappropriate content during Ramzan has been going out of hands since last few years. This step taken by honourable Chief Justice of IHC was long awaited. Hopefully, it will bring positive outcome and the Television audience will get to see appropriate content during the upcoming Ramazan.

JAVERIA AVAIS

Karachi

