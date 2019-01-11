An appeal to SPSC Chairman

One of my relatives received a letter from SPSC for physical fitness test for the post of Assistance Superintendent Prison. In the letter, he was directed to appear in SPSC Head-Office on 7th January 2019 at 10:00 AM. He left one day before the test so that he could reach Hyderabad well in time. On the test day he reached at the SPSC head office Hyderabad well before time. There were more than 100 aspirants at the Centre. They all were asked to wait. After a long wait, an SPSC Cleric told them that they didn’t have instrument to measure height in centimetres, that’s why physical test is postponed and the candidates will be informed about new date shortly.

One wonders an institution which recruits officers and bureaucrats can be so careless and indifferent. Aspirants have reached there from far flung areas, they faced difficulties for accommodation and born travel expenses for the physical test, but in the end they were disappointed by the apathetic attitude of the Commission. The Chairman, SPSC, is requested to look into this matter in order to avoid such kind of things in future.

RIAZ AHMED, HYDERABAD

Qasimabad, Hyderabad

Share on: WhatsApp