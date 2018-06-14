Amusement parks rides sealed

Abbottabad

Following the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Wednesday district administration sealed six amusement park rides in Abbottabad directing them to present fitness certificate within six days.

According to the details, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue (AACR) Abbottabad Asad Mahmood Lodhi sealed all motorized rides in Abbottabad including Harno amusement park, directing their administrations to furnish fitness certificate and submit an affidavit that owners would be responsible for an accident.

The rides’ owners are bound to present the certificate within six days while the amusement parks would be closed till provision of fitness certificate—APP