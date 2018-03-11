‘Amritsar Treaty’: The Auction of Kashmiris

Jamil Chughtai

THE practice of human-trade is not new; the weaker souls were used to be subjected to physical, mental and psychological slavery by those whose decisions -right or wrong- really mattered at one particular point of time. History stands witness to the fact that the powerful entities, both individual as well as states, continued to enslave and barter the feeble ones as a dispensable commodity, merely for their own personal gains, vested interests and self-aggrandizement.

Today’s world boasts of having had eradicated the erstwhile evil practices of human slavery, yet the facts prove the international community wrong, as the modern-day slave house is still being run in Indian Occupied Kashmir. Following the stone-age slavery patterns, a worst kind of human transaction was finalized in 1846 in Amritsar through which millions of Kashmiris along with the entire province of Kashmir were sold out by the British East India Company to one of its pawns Raja Gulab Singh Dogra of Jammu for paltry 75 lakh rupees and few petty gifts.

History of northern India transpires that after defeating the forces of Lahore (Sikh) Durbar in 1846, the British Government threatened to take over all the areas of the vanquished adversary unless they pay indemnification for the expenses of the war to the tune of one-and-a-half core rupees. Since the then Lahore regime, under seven-year old Maharaja Duleep Singh, did not have the financial capacity to pay the whole of that sum, the British Government, acknowledging the collaborator services rendered by Raja Gulab Singh Dogra of Jammu during the said war with Lahore Durbar, agreed to sell all the public and territorial rights of Kashmir to him. The deal finalized for seventy-five lakh (Nanakshahi) rupees to be paid by Raja Gulab Singh, thereby recognizing his independent sovereignty in both Jammu & Kashmir. The most pitiful aspect of the British sale-deed was the rate fixed for Kashmiri people which stood at “2 rupees per head” besides binding Gulab Singh to present annually to the British Government one horse, twelve goats of approved breed (six male and six female) and three pairs of Cashmere shawls. The treaty, till date, is a scar on the face of Great Britain that brashly takes the credit for handing out sense of democracy and freedom to the world that we inhabit today.

Amritsar Treaty was, in fact, the follow-up of the arrangements reached during “Treaty of Lahore” (March 09, 1846) between Lahore Durbar and the British after the end of the First Anglo-Sikh War. As per that peace settlement, Lahore’s Sikh government agreed upon ceding all their forts and territories situated between the rivers Beas and Sutlej. They agreed upon paying rupees one-and-half crore (15 million) as war expenses in reparations, and in case they were unable to pay this amount, they were to cede the said territories, including the province of Cashmere (Kashmir) and Hazarah.

The treaty comprised 10 articles, each affirmed the British supremacy over Maharaja Gulab, besides demanding unconditional allegiance of the buyer to the Empire in return for this cheep dole-out.

Since 1846 till date, Kashmir and the people of valley continued bearing the brunt of a shameful transaction that bartered them against goats, horses and shawls. Appallingly, Kashmir along with its people have been sold twice; first by the British to Raja Gulab Singh in March 1846 and then October 1947 when Raja Harri Singh treacherously handed over the valley to India contrary to the wishes of the Kashmiris. Since 1947 especially, three successive generations of Kashmiris have struggled for their right to self-determination despite harshest Indian measures. Particularly, since the martyrdom of young Burhan Wani couple of years back, the freedom uprising is in full bloom in Jammu and Kashmir and needs world attention and moral support.

During the last two years of the latest ‘Intifada’, thousands of civilian Kashmiris have been killed and many more have been brutally injured by Indian security forces. The count also goes beyond thousands in case of young boys and girls who have been blinded with pellet guns and the Kashmiri woman raped and molested by the Indian military personnel. To add insult to injury, the BJP government through RSS has continued to work on their shamelessly strategy of changing the demography of Kashmir valley by harassing Muslims to leave the area while settling non-locals at the same time.

On this 16th March again, the Muslims of Kashmir would remind themselves how cheaply they were sold out in 1846 under ‘Amritsar Treaty’ and how their freedom was again treacherously snatched by Indian occupation forces in 1947. Kashmiris have all the right to question the world at large and the United Kingdom in particular being the ‘trading party’ for both the transactions, whether their miseries of servitude, poverty and deprivation, and above all, the atrocities they are being subjected to for the last 170 years would end sometime soon? Like always response would come from nowhere, eventually leaving the Kashmiris to decide by themselves. Thus, their prolonged despair has now transformed into a strong and unflinching resolve for freedom from Indian subjugation. This freedom-hunger is not likely to diminish; rather it will increase with every passing day and with each new act of Indian cruelty in the valley.

Remembering the Treaty of Amritsar would act as an effort of earnestly knocking yet again at the conscience of the world human rights bodies to realize that they have so far remained painfully quiet and complacent while thousands of innocents Kashmiris and young freedom-seekers have been brutally tortured and killed by Indian security forces enjoying total impunity under special laws formulated for the purpose. It is also the time for the United Nations to compensate for what they have so far criminally neglected, that is, strongly standing up for the Kashmiris and their right for self-determination.—Email