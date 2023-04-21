Amritpal’s wife arrested at Amritsar airport

Indian authorities detained, today, the wife of prominent Khalistani leader and head of Waris Pun-jab De, Amritpal Singh, at Amritsar airport in the Indian state of Punjab.

Amritpal Singh’s wife Kirandeep Kaur was ar-rested when she was about to leave for London. Kirandeep Kaur was held for questioning at the Amritsar airport while she was about to intending to travel to London. The flight to London was sched-uled to leave at 1:30 PM. Kirandeep is now being questioned by customs officials, Indian media re-ported.

Officials said Kirandeep Kaur will not fly out as she is required for investigation purposes here in India. Immigration authorities stopped her from boarding the flight.

As per the Punjab Police, Kirandeep is a citizen of the UK. She has no case filed against her in Pun-jab or in any part of India.

There is no concrete evidence or FIR registered with the Punjab Police or the other Indian agencies regarding Amritpal’s wife Kirandeep Kaur being an active member of Sikh organization Babbar Khalsa International while staying in the UK.

The police continue to look for Amritpal Singh even after almost a month since he went under-ground. The Khalistani leader switched cars, changed his clothes and turban, then took a motorcycle. He has been seen in different attires in a number of CCTV footages released by the Punjab police till now.—KMS